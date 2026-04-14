Legend Bio: Evonne Goolagong Cawley

Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s career was highlighted by a nine-year span between her first and second Wimbledon titles, a gap matched only by Bill Tilden in the tournament’s history. Most significantly, her 1980 triumph at the All England Club made her the first mother to win the title since 1914, capping a journey that saw her win 68 singles titles and compile a 704-165 career record.

Blessed with a graceful, fluid playing style and an insouciance that belied a champion's fortitude, Goolagong was raised the third of eight siblings in rural New South Wales. Her first 'racquet' was a piece of wood from a fruit packing box; later, the townsfolk of Barellan raised funds to help her travel to tournaments and buy equipment. As a teenager, she was talent-spotted by Sydney-based coach Vic Edwards and, with the blessing of her parents, moved to the city to pursue her destiny.

The first indigenous Australian to achieve Grand Slam glory, Goolagong Cawley's seven major singles titles were won across three different majors, and became a source of pride for the country as a whole. The first trophy came when she was just 19, at Roland Garros in 1971, followed by Wimbledon a few weeks later. She captured four consecutive Australian Open titles from 1974 through 1977. She reached 18 major singles finals in total, and was runner-up at the US Open four years in a row, from 1973 through 1976.

Meantime, the so-called 'Sunshine Supergirl' was a regular contender on the WTA Tour, twice winning the Virginia Slims Championships (1974, 1976). Her second victory, over Chris Evert in the title bout, was enough to propel her to No.1 on the WTA's official rankings on April 26, 1976. However, due to a computing error, formal recognition of her two-week stint at the top was delayed until 2007.

In doubles, Goolagong Cawley won four Grand Slam titles, including the Australian Open three times (1971 with Margaret Court, and 1974 and 1975 with Peggy Michel) and Wimbledon in 1974 (with Michel). Additionally, she captured the 1972 French Open mixed doubles title with fellow Australian Kim Warwick. She was also a prominent figure in the innovative World Team Tennis league through much of the 1970s.

Having married Englishman Roger Cawley in 1975, Goolagong gave birth to a daughter, Kelly, in May 1977. By 1978, she was back at No.3 in the world, rediscovering the form to beat both Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert at the Virginia Slims of Boston. After her second Wimbledon triumph she welcomed a son, Morgan, in 1981 but continued to play for a few more years. She remains one of just three mothers, alongside Court and Kim Clijsters, to have won a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era.

A proud Wiradjuri woman, Goolagong was named Australian of the Year in 1971 and has since been appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia. Through the Evonne Goolagong Foundation, established in 2012, she has dedicated herself to creating opportunities for indigenous youth, using tennis as a vehicle for education and health. Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1988 and recipient of the ITF's Philippe Chatrier Award in 2018, her legacy is that of a singular champion and popular icon who helped bring a nation together.