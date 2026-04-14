Legend Bio: Amelie Mauresmo

Junior champion at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 1996, Amélie Mauresmo arrived on the big stage in 1999, saving a match point in the first round of the Australian Open before powering through the draw to her first Grand Slam final. That run, which ended with a loss to Martina Hingis, propelled her into the Top 10 for the first time. It was the beginning of a career defined by elegant, all-court tennis and a long-awaited, hard-earned ascent to the summit of the sport.

Indeed, Mauresmo's breakthrough Down Under set the tone for a decade of elite consistency. From Bratislava in 1999 to the Paris Indoors in 2009, the righthander with a dazzling single-handed backhand captured 25 singles titles, compiling a 545-227 win-loss record. She spent a total of 39 weeks as the World No.1, initially reaching the pinnacle in September 2004 to become the first French player, male or female, to hold the top ranking.

In 2006, Mauresmo finally converted her immense talent into the sport's ultimate prizes. Seven years after she had reached that first final in Melbourne, she won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, overcoming Justine Henin. Six months later she became the first Frenchwoman in the Open Era to win Wimbledon, again at the expense of Henin, in a three-set title bout. That year, Mauresmo held the No.1 ranking for 34 consecutive weeks and received the Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough of the Year.

In total, Mauresmo contested 48 finals over the course of her career. She was a three-time finalist at the season-ending championships, defeating Maria Sharapova in the semis and then Mary Pierce to lift the trophy in 2005. Her trophy cabinet was filled by victories at many of the WTA Tour's most prestigious events: three titles at both the Paris Indoors and Antwerp, and multiple wins at Berlin, Rome, Philadelphia, and Montréal. She also represented France at the Olympic Games in 2000 and 2004, winning a silver medal in Athens.

While singles was her focus, Mauresmo was also an accomplished doubles player, winning three titles and rising as high as No.29. She reached the Wimbledon doubles final in 2005 with Svetlana Kuznetsova and won a WTA 1000 crown in Miami with Kuznetsova in 2009. Across both disciplines, Mauresmo was a stalwart for her country, leading France to the Billie Jean King Cup title in 2003, as well as the finals of the team competition in 2004 and 2005. Later, serving as captain, she steered the French squad to the finals in 2016.

Off the court, Mauresmo's life expanded with the birth of her son, Aaron, in 2015 – the year she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame – and her daughter, Ayla, in 2017. As a measure of her esteem within the sport, she coached Andy Murray, during which time he won seven titles. In 2022, she broke new ground by becoming the first female tournament director of Roland Garros, steering the event she watched as a young girl, the one that inspired her to pick up a racquet.