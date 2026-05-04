Katerina Siniakova reclaims PIF WTA World No. 1 doubles ranking

With the Madrid title in hand, Katerina Siniakova moves back ahead of Elise Mertens and into familiar territory at the top of the doubles rankings.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Katerina Siniakova reclaimed the PIF WTA World No. 1 doubles ranking on Monday after winning the Mutua Madrid Open title, the ninth WTA 1000 doubles crown of her career.

Siniakova first reached the No. 1 doubles ranking in October 2018. Monday marks her 181st career week atop the rankings, third-most in WTA history behind Martina Navratilova (237) and Liezel Huber (199).

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a standout 12 months on the WTA Tour driven by Mercedes-Benz, highlighted by a Sunshine Double sweep of back-to-back WTA 1000 titles at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open earlier this year, both alongside Taylor Townsend.

Siniakova, from the Czech Republic, overtakes Elise Mertens who had held the No.1 position since February. Click here to read more about Siniakova's journey back to the PIF WTA World No.1 Doubles Ranking.