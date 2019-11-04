alison riske-amritraj

Latest MatchesAll Matches
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
-
-
Nottingham: Haddad Maia becomes 1st Brazilian titlist since 2015
-
Nottingham: Riske fends off Golubic to move into 2nd final of season
-
Nottingham: Former finalist Riske passes Snigur test in opener
-
Champion's Reel: How Alison Riske won 's-Hertogenbosch 2019
-
Charleston: No.1 seed Sabalenka improves to 5-0 against Riske
-
Muguruza downs Frech, Linette outlasts Riske in Eastbourne
-
Haddad Maia overcomes Riske in Nottingham to claim first WTA title
-
Riske, Haddad Maia advance to Nottingham final
-
Swiatek sprints to 30th win in a row, beats Riske at French Open
-
Collins, Andreescu to meet in Madrid; Pegula wins thriller over Giorgi
-
Zheng Qinwen beats former champ Stephens in Charleston
Marathon Marvels 2020: Krejcikova's cracker in Linz makes the listView gallery
Personal
Coached by Tom Gutteridge
Parents, Albert and Carol, are retired; sister is Sarah McGlamery (formerly coached her), brother is Daniel. Started playing tennis at age 3 (siblings did and father started her too)
Married Stephen Amritraj in Alison's hometown of Pittsburgh after 2019 Wimbledon
Aggressive style of play; liked watching Monica Seles
Earned tennis scholarship to Vanderbilt University in summer 2009; after good results and finding backing decided to play on WTA
Enjoys writing (keeps a journal), reading and spending time with family and friends
If hadn't been a tennis player, would have gone into medicine.
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2021 - Linz; 2019 - 's-Hertogenbosch; 2014 - Tianjin.
Finalist (10): 2022 - Adelaide [250], Nottingham; 2021 - Portoroz; 2019 - Shenzhen, Wuhan; 2018 - Nürnberg; 2017 - Shenzhen; 2016 - Shenzhen, Nottingham, Tianjin.
ADDITIONAL
American Fed Cup Team, 2014-15, 2017.
Career in Review
2020 - Fourth Top 50 season (finishing No.26); QF at Brisbane (l. to Ka.Pliskova); reached 4r at Australian Open (l. to Barty) and 2r at US Open; fell 1r five times (incl. Roland Garros).
2019 - Ended 2019 at career-high ranking of No.18, posted on November 4, 2019 - up from 2018 year-end ranking of No.63 with previous career-best finish being No.41 in 2016. Spending seventh consecutive year inside the Top 100. In a breakout 2019 campaign, achieved best result in Grand Slam play to date by advancing to QF at Wimbledon, ousting World No.1 Barty to notch biggest win of her career before being halted by eventual runner-up S.Williams. Additionally, lifted second career WTA singles title at 's-Hertogenbosch (d. Bertens in F after saving 5mp) and finished runner-up at Shenzhen (l. Sabalenka) and Wuhan (l. Sabalenka).
2018 - Sixth consecutive Top 100 season (finishing No.63); runner-up at Nürnberg (l. to Larsson); QF four times at Hobart (l. to Buzarnescu), 's-Hertogenbosch (l. to Vandeweghe), Mallorca (l. to Stosur) and Tokyo (l. to Ka.Pliskova); reahced 3r once and 2r three times (incl. Wimbledon); fell 1r eight times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying six times.
2017 - Fifth consecutive Top 100 season at No.70, ending the year as the No.12 American woman. Highlight was finishing R-up in first tournament of the year at Shenzhen (l. Siniakova). Also reached QFs at Nürnberg and made 3r at both Australian Open and Wimbledon. Achieved career-high ranking of No.36 on May 15, 2017. Part of Fed Cup winning USA team - went 1-0 in quarterfinal win over Germany.
2016 - Career-best season (finished ranked No.41); runner-up three times at Shenzhen (l. to A.Radwanska), Nottingham (l. to Ka.Pliskova) and Tianjin (l. to Peng); SF at Stanford (l. to V.Williams); QF twice at Tokyo Int'l (l. to Siniakova) and Guangzhou (l. to Tsurenko); 2r four times, 1r nine times (incl. all Grand Slams); fell in WTA qualifying five times; reached SF at WTA 125K Series event at San Antonio (l. to Friedsam).
2015 - Third straight Top 100 season (finishing No.97); SF twice at Hobart (l. to Watson) and Nottingham (l. to Konjuh); QF at Stanford; reached 2r seven times; fell 1r 14 times (incl. all four majors) and in qualifying twice.
2014 - First Top 50 season (finishing No.45); won one WTA title at Tianjin (d. Bencic in final); QF twice at Hobart and New Haven; reached 3r four times (incl. Australian Open and Wimbledon) and 2r seven times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r nine times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying once; made Top 50 debut on January 27 (after Australian Open; rose from No.53 to No.47); withdrew from Marrakech and Oeiras w/low back injury.
2013 - Breakthrough near-first Top 50 season (finishing No.57); did not play a WTA main draw in first five months of year (fell in qualifying five times - incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros); from June through end of season played six WTA main draws, reaching SF once at Birmingham (l. to Hantuchova), 4r once (US Open), 3r once (Wimbledon) and 2r twice; fell 1r once and in qualifying three times; having gone into Birmingham ranked No.167, made Top 100 debut on July 22 (rose from No.107 to No.96) and peaked at No.56 on October 7.
2012 - Fell 1r four times (incl. Australian Open) and in qualifying six times (incl. other three majors).
2011 - QF at Birmingham; fell 1r seven times (incl. Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open) and in qualifying six times; won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.
2010 - Played first four WTA main draws, reaching one SF at Birmingham (l. to Sharapova) but falling 1r three times (Charleston, Wimbledon and Québec City); fell in qualifying nine times (incl. Roland Garros and US Open); won four singles titles on ITF Circuit.
2009 - Fell in WTA qualifying five times (incl. US Open); won one singles title and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2008 - Fell in WTA qualifying once.
2007 - Played first WTA qualifying at US Open (as WC).
2006 - Played at ITF/Pittsburgh-USA.
2005 - Played at ITF/Pittsburgh-USA.
2004 - Played first event of career at ITF/Pittsburgh-USA.
- Singles
- Doubles
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|8/11
|2/8
|11/10
|5/10
|2022
|
R64
|
R64
|
-
|
-
|2021
|
R128
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|2020
|
R16
|
R128
|
-
|
R64
|2019
|
R128
|
R128
|
QF
|
R64
|2018
|
R128
|
R128
|
R64
|
R128
|2017
|
R32
|
R128
|
R32
|
R128
|2016
|
R128
|
R128
|
R128
|
R128
|2015
|
R128
|
R128
|
R128
|
R128
|2014
|
R32
|
R64
|
R32
|
R128
|2013
|
-
|
-
|
R32
|
R16
|2012
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2011
|
R128
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|2010
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|
-
