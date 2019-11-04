Ranking

Head To Head

Insights from
-
alison riske-amritraj
  • Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.
USA
-
- Matches Played
-
-
Add Player
  • Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.
A. Riske-Amritraj

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Player Profiles

-

Career Highest Ranking

-
-

WTA Ranking

-
-

Age

-
-

Date of Birth

-
-

Place of Birth

-
-

Height

-
-

Plays

-

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Previous Matches

Alison Riske-Amritraj
TopCourt Logo

UNITED STATES
Height
5' 9"
1.75m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Jul 3 1990
03/07/90
Birthplace
Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Current Coach

Thomas Gutteridge
Current Ranking
0
Jun 27 2022
0
YTD 2022
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2022
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2022
Career High
0
Nov 4 2019
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

QF x1
W/L
26/39
2019

Australian Open

R16 x1
2020

Roland Garros

R64 x2
2022, 2014

Wimbledon

QF x1
2019

US Open

R16 x1
2013

Latest Player Videos

Latest Player News

Marathon Marvels 2020: Krejcikova's cracker in Linz makes the list

View gallery
25 /25

More on Riske-Amritraj...

Personal

Coached by Tom Gutteridge
Parents, Albert and Carol, are retired; sister is Sarah McGlamery (formerly coached her), brother is Daniel. Started playing tennis at age 3 (siblings did and father started her too)
Married Stephen Amritraj in Alison's hometown of Pittsburgh after 2019 Wimbledon
Aggressive style of play; liked watching Monica Seles
Earned tennis scholarship to Vanderbilt University in summer 2009; after good results and finding backing decided to play on WTA
Enjoys writing (keeps a journal), reading and spending time with family and friends
If hadn't been a tennis player, would have gone into medicine.

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2021 - Linz; 2019 - 's-Hertogenbosch; 2014 - Tianjin.
Finalist (10): 2022 - Adelaide [250], Nottingham; 2021 - Portoroz; 2019 - Shenzhen, Wuhan; 2018 - Nürnberg; 2017 - Shenzhen; 2016 - Shenzhen, Nottingham, Tianjin.

ADDITIONAL
American Fed Cup Team, 2014-15, 2017.

Career in Review

2020 - Fourth Top 50 season (finishing No.26); QF at Brisbane (l. to Ka.Pliskova); reached 4r at Australian Open (l. to Barty) and 2r at US Open; fell 1r five times (incl. Roland Garros).

2019 - Ended 2019 at career-high ranking of No.18, posted on November 4, 2019 - up from 2018 year-end ranking of No.63 with previous career-best finish being No.41 in 2016. Spending seventh consecutive year inside the Top 100. In a breakout 2019 campaign, achieved best result in Grand Slam play to date by advancing to QF at Wimbledon, ousting World No.1 Barty to notch biggest win of her career before being halted by eventual runner-up S.Williams. Additionally, lifted second career WTA singles title at 's-Hertogenbosch (d. Bertens in F after saving 5mp) and finished runner-up at Shenzhen (l. Sabalenka) and Wuhan (l. Sabalenka).

2018 - Sixth consecutive Top 100 season (finishing No.63); runner-up at Nürnberg (l. to Larsson); QF four times at Hobart (l. to Buzarnescu), 's-Hertogenbosch (l. to Vandeweghe), Mallorca (l. to Stosur) and Tokyo (l. to Ka.Pliskova); reahced 3r once and 2r three times (incl. Wimbledon); fell 1r eight times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying six times.

2017 - Fifth consecutive Top 100 season at No.70, ending the year as the No.12 American woman. Highlight was finishing R-up in first tournament of the year at Shenzhen (l. Siniakova). Also reached QFs at Nürnberg and made 3r at both Australian Open and Wimbledon. Achieved career-high ranking of No.36 on May 15, 2017. Part of Fed Cup winning USA team - went 1-0 in quarterfinal win over Germany.

2016 - Career-best season (finished ranked No.41); runner-up three times at Shenzhen (l. to A.Radwanska), Nottingham (l. to Ka.Pliskova) and Tianjin (l. to Peng); SF at Stanford (l. to V.Williams); QF twice at Tokyo Int'l (l. to Siniakova) and Guangzhou (l. to Tsurenko); 2r four times, 1r nine times (incl. all Grand Slams); fell in WTA qualifying five times; reached SF at WTA 125K Series event at San Antonio (l. to Friedsam).

2015 - Third straight Top 100 season (finishing No.97); SF twice at Hobart (l. to Watson) and Nottingham (l. to Konjuh); QF at Stanford; reached 2r seven times; fell 1r 14 times (incl. all four majors) and in qualifying twice.

2014 - First Top 50 season (finishing No.45); won one WTA title at Tianjin (d. Bencic in final); QF twice at Hobart and New Haven; reached 3r four times (incl. Australian Open and Wimbledon) and 2r seven times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r nine times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying once; made Top 50 debut on January 27 (after Australian Open; rose from No.53 to No.47); withdrew from Marrakech and Oeiras w/low back injury.

2013 - Breakthrough near-first Top 50 season (finishing No.57); did not play a WTA main draw in first five months of year (fell in qualifying five times - incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros); from June through end of season played six WTA main draws, reaching SF once at Birmingham (l. to Hantuchova), 4r once (US Open), 3r once (Wimbledon) and 2r twice; fell 1r once and in qualifying three times; having gone into Birmingham ranked No.167, made Top 100 debut on July 22 (rose from No.107 to No.96) and peaked at No.56 on October 7.

2012 - Fell 1r four times (incl. Australian Open) and in qualifying six times (incl. other three majors).

2011 - QF at Birmingham; fell 1r seven times (incl. Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open) and in qualifying six times; won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.

2010 - Played first four WTA main draws, reaching one SF at Birmingham (l. to Sharapova) but falling 1r three times (Charleston, Wimbledon and Québec City); fell in qualifying nine times (incl. Roland Garros and US Open); won four singles titles on ITF Circuit.

2009 - Fell in WTA qualifying five times (incl. US Open); won one singles title and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2008 - Fell in WTA qualifying once.

2007 - Played first WTA qualifying at US Open (as WC).

2006 - Played at ITF/Pittsburgh-USA.

2005 - Played at ITF/Pittsburgh-USA.

2004 - Played first event of career at ITF/Pittsburgh-USA.

Matches Filter
Filter by Year
Filter by Tournament

Matches do not include current week match results.

Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

QF x1
W/L
26/39
2019

Australian Open

R16 x1
2020

Roland Garros

R64 x2
2022, 2014

Wimbledon

QF x1
2019

US Open

R16 x1
2013
W/L 8/11 2/8 11/10 5/10
2022
R64
R64
-
-
2021
R128
-
R128
R128
2020
R16
R128
-
R64
2019
R128
R128
QF
R64
2018
R128
R128
R64
R128
2017
R32
R128
R32
R128
2016
R128
R128
R128
R128
2015
R128
R128
R128
R128
2014
R32
R64
R32
R128
2013
-
-
R32
R16
2012
R128
-
-
-
2011
R128
-
R128
R128
2010
-
-
R128
-
Filter
2022
Filter

Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.

Loading Stats Data

* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
36
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
18
Nov 04, 2019
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
485
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
40
Jan 13, 2020
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2022 35
2021 26 51
2020 18 26
2019 18 18
2018 58 63
2017 36 70
2016 39 41
2015 40 97
2014 40 45
2013 56 57
2012 121 179
2011 104 135
2010 115 118
2009 217 222
2008 590 895
2007 616 627
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2022 213
2021 70 204
2020 40 70
2019 43 44
2018 120 317
2017 102 121
2016 174 207
2015 78 285
2014 78 80
2013 171 265
2012 203 241
2011 199 199
2010 433 850
2009 401 465
2008 579 734
2007 591 591
Filter
2022
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Week Week by Week Ranking
Jun 27, 2022 36
Jun 20, 2022 35
Jun 13, 2022 35
Jun 6, 2022 40
May 23, 2022 43
May 16, 2022 42
May 9, 2022 43
Apr 25, 2022 42
Apr 18, 2022 43
Apr 11, 2022 43
Apr 4, 2022 43
Mar 21, 2022 50
Mar 7, 2022 53
Feb 28, 2022 52
Feb 21, 2022 52
Feb 14, 2022 53
Feb 7, 2022 55
Jan 31, 2022 55
Jan 17, 2022 46
Jan 10, 2022 57
Jan 3, 2022 51
Dec 27, 2021 51
Dec 20, 2021 51
Dec 13, 2021 51
Dec 6, 2021 51
Nov 29, 2021 51
Nov 22, 2021 51
Nov 15, 2021 51
Nov 8, 2021 73
Nov 1, 2021 52
Oct 25, 2021 50
Oct 18, 2021 49
Oct 4, 2021 51
Sep 27, 2021 50
Sep 20, 2021 32
Sep 13, 2021 38
Aug 30, 2021 35
Aug 23, 2021 35
Aug 16, 2021 39
Aug 9, 2021 37
Aug 2, 2021 37
Jul 26, 2021 37
Jul 19, 2021 36
Jul 12, 2021 35
Jun 28, 2021 29
Jun 21, 2021 31
Jun 14, 2021 31
May 31, 2021 28
May 24, 2021 28
May 17, 2021 27
May 10, 2021 27
Apr 26, 2021 27
Apr 19, 2021 28
Apr 12, 2021 28
Apr 5, 2021 27
Mar 22, 2021 27
Mar 15, 2021 27
Mar 8, 2021 27
Mar 1, 2021 27
Feb 22, 2021 27
Feb 8, 2021 26
Feb 1, 2021 26
Jan 25, 2021 26
Jan 18, 2021 26
Jan 11, 2021 26
Jan 4, 2021 26
Dec 28, 2020 26
Dec 21, 2020 26
Dec 14, 2020 26
Dec 7, 2020 26
Nov 30, 2020 26
Nov 23, 2020 26
Nov 16, 2020 26
Nov 9, 2020 26
Nov 2, 2020 26
Oct 26, 2020 26
Oct 19, 2020 25
Oct 12, 2020 25
Sep 28, 2020 23
Sep 21, 2020 23
Sep 14, 2020 23
Aug 31, 2020 20
Aug 17, 2020 19
Aug 10, 2020 19
Mar 16, 2020 19
Mar 9, 2020 19
Mar 2, 2020 19
Feb 24, 2020 19
Feb 17, 2020 18
Feb 10, 2020 18
Feb 3, 2020 18
Jan 20, 2020 19
Jan 13, 2020 19
Jan 6, 2020 19
Dec 30, 2019 18
Dec 23, 2019 18
Dec 16, 2019 18
Dec 9, 2019 18
Dec 2, 2019 18
Nov 25, 2019 18
Nov 18, 2019 18
Nov 11, 2019 18
Nov 4, 2019 18
Oct 21, 2019 19
Oct 14, 2019 20
Oct 7, 2019 20
Sep 30, 2019 24
Sep 23, 2019 35
Sep 16, 2019 32
Sep 9, 2019 34
Aug 26, 2019 36
Aug 19, 2019 36
Aug 12, 2019 37
Aug 5, 2019 37
Jul 29, 2019 37
Jul 22, 2019 37
Jul 15, 2019 37
Jul 1, 2019 55
Jun 24, 2019 54
Jun 17, 2019 49
Jun 10, 2019 61
May 27, 2019 62
May 20, 2019 53
May 13, 2019 52
May 6, 2019 51
Apr 29, 2019 49
Apr 22, 2019 50
Apr 15, 2019 50
Apr 8, 2019 50
Apr 1, 2019 47
Mar 18, 2019 45
Mar 4, 2019 46
Feb 25, 2019 47
Feb 18, 2019 51
Feb 11, 2019 52
Feb 4, 2019 52
Jan 28, 2019 54
Jan 14, 2019 56
Jan 7, 2019 48
Dec 31, 2018 62
Dec 24, 2018 62
Dec 17, 2018 62
Dec 10, 2018 62
Dec 3, 2018 62
Nov 26, 2018 62
Nov 19, 2018 63
Nov 12, 2018 63
Nov 5, 2018 63
Oct 29, 2018 63
Oct 22, 2018 63
Oct 15, 2018 64
Oct 8, 2018 63
Oct 1, 2018 64
Sep 24, 2018 65
Sep 17, 2018 75
Sep 10, 2018 73
Aug 27, 2018 75
Aug 20, 2018 76
Aug 13, 2018 73
Aug 6, 2018 77
Jul 30, 2018 67
Jul 23, 2018 67
Jul 16, 2018 68
Jul 2, 2018 60
Jun 25, 2018 58
Jun 18, 2018 61
Jun 11, 2018 63
May 28, 2018 83
May 21, 2018 105
May 14, 2018 105
May 7, 2018 93
Apr 30, 2018 94
Apr 23, 2018 94
Apr 16, 2018 93
Apr 9, 2018 91
Apr 2, 2018 89
Mar 19, 2018 104
Mar 5, 2018 107
Feb 26, 2018 108
Feb 19, 2018 102
Feb 12, 2018 101
Feb 5, 2018 101
Jan 29, 2018 103
Jan 15, 2018 84
Jan 8, 2018 89
Jan 1, 2018 70
Dec 25, 2017 70
Dec 18, 2017 70
Dec 11, 2017 70
Dec 4, 2017 70
Nov 27, 2017 70
Nov 20, 2017 70
Nov 13, 2017 70
Nov 6, 2017 70
Oct 30, 2017 70
Oct 23, 2017 70
Oct 16, 2017 70
Oct 9, 2017 56
Oct 2, 2017 53
Sep 25, 2017 51
Sep 18, 2017 49
Sep 11, 2017 50
Aug 28, 2017 49
Aug 21, 2017 49
Aug 14, 2017 46
Aug 7, 2017 45
Jul 31, 2017 46
Jul 24, 2017 45
Jul 17, 2017 39
Jul 3, 2017 46
Jun 26, 2017 46
Jun 19, 2017 45
Jun 12, 2017 43
May 29, 2017 37
May 22, 2017 36
May 15, 2017 36
May 8, 2017 39
May 1, 2017 40
Apr 24, 2017 39
Apr 17, 2017 39
Apr 10, 2017 39
Apr 3, 2017 38
Mar 20, 2017 38
Mar 6, 2017 39
Feb 27, 2017 39
Feb 20, 2017 38
Feb 13, 2017 38
Feb 6, 2017 40
Jan 30, 2017 38
Jan 16, 2017 42
Jan 9, 2017 44
Jan 2, 2017 39
Dec 26, 2016 39
Dec 19, 2016 39
Dec 12, 2016 39
Dec 5, 2016 39
Nov 28, 2016 39
Nov 21, 2016 39
Nov 14, 2016 40
Nov 7, 2016 41
Oct 31, 2016 41
Oct 24, 2016 41
Oct 17, 2016 41
Oct 10, 2016 56
Oct 3, 2016 60
Sep 26, 2016 57
Sep 19, 2016 57
Sep 12, 2016 61
Aug 29, 2016 60
Aug 22, 2016 59
Aug 15, 2016 70
Aug 8, 2016 68
Aug 1, 2016 59
Jul 25, 2016 58
Jul 18, 2016 78
Jul 11, 2016 79
Jun 27, 2016 80
Jun 20, 2016 80
Jun 13, 2016 81
Jun 6, 2016 89
May 23, 2016 93
May 16, 2016 92
May 9, 2016 88
May 2, 2016 91
Apr 25, 2016 90
Apr 18, 2016 89
Apr 11, 2016 91
Apr 4, 2016 94
Mar 21, 2016 86
Mar 7, 2016 91
Feb 29, 2016 92
Feb 22, 2016 92
Feb 15, 2016 92
Feb 8, 2016 92
Feb 1, 2016 92
Jan 18, 2016 88
Jan 11, 2016 74
Jan 4, 2016 97
Dec 28, 2015 97
Dec 21, 2015 97
Dec 14, 2015 98
Dec 7, 2015 98
Nov 30, 2015 98
Nov 23, 2015 98
Nov 16, 2015 98
Nov 9, 2015 97
Nov 2, 2015 97
Oct 26, 2015 98
Oct 19, 2015 97
Oct 12, 2015 91
Oct 5, 2015 60
Sep 28, 2015 59
Sep 21, 2015 51
Sep 14, 2015 50
Aug 31, 2015 57
Aug 24, 2015 56
Aug 17, 2015 51
Aug 10, 2015 48
Aug 3, 2015 59
Jul 27, 2015 58
Jul 20, 2015 54
Jul 13, 2015 54
Jun 29, 2015 44
Jun 22, 2015 42
Jun 15, 2015 44
Jun 8, 2015 48
May 25, 2015 47
May 18, 2015 46
May 11, 2015 45
May 4, 2015 45
Apr 27, 2015 45
Apr 20, 2015 45
Apr 13, 2015 45
Apr 6, 2015 45
Mar 23, 2015 43
Mar 9, 2015 44
Mar 2, 2015 44
Feb 23, 2015 43
Feb 16, 2015 44
Feb 9, 2015 45
Feb 2, 2015 45
Jan 19, 2015 40
Jan 12, 2015 42
Jan 5, 2015 43
Dec 29, 2014 43
Dec 22, 2014 43
Dec 15, 2014 43
Dec 8, 2014 43
Dec 1, 2014 43
Nov 24, 2014 43
Nov 17, 2014 44
Nov 10, 2014 44
Nov 3, 2014 45
Oct 27, 2014 45
Oct 20, 2014 45
Oct 13, 2014 44
Oct 6, 2014 62
Sep 29, 2014 60
Sep 22, 2014 67
Sep 15, 2014 66
Sep 8, 2014 64
Aug 25, 2014 45
Aug 18, 2014 44
Aug 11, 2014 43
Aug 4, 2014 45
Jul 28, 2014 46
Jul 21, 2014 46
Jul 14, 2014 43
Jul 7, 2014 43
Jun 23, 2014 44
Jun 16, 2014 44
Jun 9, 2014 40
May 26, 2014 45
May 19, 2014 43
May 12, 2014 44
May 5, 2014 46
Apr 28, 2014 46
Apr 21, 2014 46
Apr 14, 2014 46
Apr 7, 2014 47
Mar 31, 2014 48
Mar 17, 2014 48
Mar 3, 2014 45
Feb 24, 2014 46
Feb 17, 2014 47
Feb 10, 2014 46
Feb 3, 2014 46
Jan 27, 2014 47
Jan 13, 2014 53
Jan 6, 2014 55
Dec 30, 2013 57
Dec 23, 2013 57
Dec 16, 2013 57
Dec 9, 2013 57
Dec 2, 2013 57
Nov 25, 2013 57
Nov 18, 2013 57
Nov 11, 2013 57
Nov 4, 2013 57
Oct 28, 2013 58
Oct 21, 2013 58
Oct 14, 2013 58
Oct 7, 2013 56
Sep 30, 2013 60
Sep 23, 2013 59
Sep 16, 2013 59
Sep 9, 2013 57
Aug 26, 2013 81
Aug 19, 2013 95
Aug 12, 2013 98
Aug 5, 2013 93
Jul 29, 2013 96
Jul 22, 2013 96
Jul 15, 2013 107
Jul 8, 2013 102
Jun 24, 2013 126
Jun 17, 2013 126
Jun 10, 2013 167
May 27, 2013 171
May 20, 2013 173
May 13, 2013 176
May 6, 2013 173
Apr 29, 2013 186
Apr 22, 2013 183
Apr 15, 2013 199
Apr 8, 2013 200
Apr 1, 2013 199
Mar 18, 2013 201
Mar 4, 2013 202
Feb 25, 2013 202
Feb 18, 2013 203
Feb 11, 2013 201
Feb 4, 2013 198
Jan 28, 2013 198
Jan 14, 2013 190
Jan 7, 2013 187
Dec 31, 2012 180
Dec 24, 2012 180
Dec 17, 2012 181
Dec 10, 2012 181
Dec 3, 2012 182
Nov 26, 2012 181
Nov 19, 2012 180
Nov 12, 2012 179
Nov 5, 2012 179
Oct 29, 2012 156
Oct 22, 2012 158
Oct 15, 2012 150
Oct 8, 2012 136
Oct 1, 2012 141
Sep 24, 2012 142
Sep 17, 2012 151
Sep 10, 2012 150
Aug 27, 2012 151
Aug 20, 2012 153
Aug 13, 2012 154
Aug 6, 2012 160
Jul 30, 2012 161
Jul 23, 2012 163
Jul 16, 2012 157
Jul 9, 2012 155
Jun 25, 2012 162
Jun 18, 2012 162
Jun 11, 2012 161
May 28, 2012 137
May 21, 2012 137
May 14, 2012 136
May 7, 2012 135
Apr 30, 2012 126
Apr 23, 2012 128
Apr 16, 2012 122
Apr 9, 2012 124
Apr 2, 2012 123
Mar 19, 2012 121
Mar 5, 2012 122
Feb 27, 2012 121
Feb 20, 2012 122
Feb 13, 2012 121
Feb 6, 2012 122
Jan 30, 2012 122
Jan 16, 2012 137
Jan 9, 2012 137
Jan 2, 2012 136
Dec 26, 2011 136
Dec 19, 2011 136
Dec 12, 2011 136
Dec 5, 2011 136
Nov 28, 2011 135
Nov 21, 2011 135
Nov 14, 2011 135
Nov 7, 2011 135
Oct 31, 2011 149
Oct 24, 2011 148
Oct 17, 2011 143
Oct 10, 2011 146
Oct 3, 2011 125
Sep 26, 2011 123
Sep 19, 2011 119
Sep 12, 2011 118
Aug 29, 2011 117
Aug 22, 2011 117
Aug 15, 2011 117
Aug 8, 2011 117
Aug 1, 2011 116
Jul 25, 2011 114
Jul 18, 2011 115
Jul 11, 2011 117
Jul 4, 2011 118
Jun 20, 2011 115
Jun 13, 2011 118
Jun 6, 2011 105
May 23, 2011 111
May 16, 2011 110
May 9, 2011 104
May 2, 2011 114
Apr 25, 2011 115
Apr 18, 2011 117
Apr 11, 2011 119
Apr 4, 2011 118
Mar 21, 2011 119
Mar 7, 2011 114
Feb 28, 2011 114
Feb 21, 2011 114
Feb 14, 2011 117
Feb 7, 2011 115
Jan 31, 2011 115
Jan 17, 2011 115
Jan 10, 2011 114
Jan 3, 2011 115
Dec 27, 2010 115
Dec 20, 2010 115
Dec 13, 2010 115
Dec 6, 2010 115
Nov 29, 2010 116
Nov 22, 2010 116
Nov 15, 2010 116
Nov 8, 2010 118
Nov 1, 2010 117
Oct 25, 2010 118
Oct 18, 2010 130
Oct 11, 2010 138
Oct 4, 2010 149
Sep 27, 2010 147
Sep 20, 2010 157
Sep 13, 2010 159
Aug 30, 2010 154
Aug 23, 2010 156
Aug 16, 2010 156
Aug 9, 2010 155
Aug 2, 2010 154
Jul 26, 2010 154
Jul 19, 2010 153
Jul 12, 2010 151
Jul 5, 2010 151
Jun 21, 2010 145
Jun 14, 2010 146
Jun 7, 2010 185
May 24, 2010 197
May 17, 2010 194
May 10, 2010 212
May 3, 2010 190
Apr 26, 2010 190
Apr 19, 2010 191
Apr 12, 2010 188
Apr 5, 2010 192
Mar 22, 2010 204
Mar 8, 2010 208
Mar 1, 2010 208
Feb 22, 2010 206
Feb 15, 2010 208
Feb 8, 2010 219
Feb 1, 2010 219
Jan 18, 2010 218
Jan 11, 2010 219