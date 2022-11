ysaline bonaventure

Personal

Coached by Hugo Guerriero

Started playing tennis aged six

Favorite surface is hard

Career Highlights

ADDITIONAL

Belgian Billie Jean King Cup Team, 2012-14, 2016, 2019-20.

Career in Review

2019 - Second Top 150 season (finishing at No.115); notched career-high singles ranking of No.109 on July 22, 2019; successfully advanced through qualifying to contest main draw on nine occasions, including at Australian Open and Wimbledon, where she fell 1r at each; also reached QF at Rabat (l. Van Uytvanck) and 3r at Indian Wells (d. Townsend and Vekic, l. Pliskova).



2018 - First Top 150 season (finishing at No.150); reached QF at Budapest (d. Vekic, l. Barthel); reached 2r at Auckland (l. Hsieh) and Washington DC (l. S.Zheng); fell 1r two times and in qualifying seven times, including at all four Majors; won two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2017 - Third Top 200 season (finishing at No.181); fell during qualifying at US Open; on ITF Circuit, won two singles and one doubles title.



2016 - Finished the season outside the Top 200 at No.232; as a lucky loser, reached 1r at Brisbane (l. Azarenka), also contested 1r at Bucharest (l. Parmentier) and Quebec City (l. Crawford); fell during qualifying on eight occasions, including all four Majors; on the ITF Circuit, won one singles and one doubles title.



2015 - Second Top 200 season (finishing No.156); advanced through qualifying to reach 1r at Bastad (l. S.Williams); fell during qualifying on ten occasions, including all four Majors; won maiden WTA doubles titles at Rio De Janeiro (w/R.Peterson) and Katowice (w/D.Shuurs); on ITF Circuit, won two singles and two doubles titles.

2014 - First Top 200 season (finishing No.194); fell during qualifying at three WTA events; on ITF Circuit, won one singles and three doubles titles.



2013 - Won one singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.



2012 - Won maiden ITF Circuit singles title at 10K ITF/Meppel-NED (d. Kimmelmann in F); won an additional singles title at 10K ITF/Maaseik-BEL (d. Orlova in F) and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2011 - Continued play on ITF Circuit.



2010 - Continued play on ITF Circuit.



2009 - Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in the Netherlands.