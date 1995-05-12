tamara korpatsch

Personal

Coached by father, Thomas

Mother is Birgit. Brothers Tom and Richie are regular hitting partners

Represents Hamburg's Club an der Alster in German tennis league

Began playing tennis at age five

Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2021 - Budapest (w/Bolsova).

Career in Review

2019 - Third successive Top 150 season, finishing at career-best No.113; season highlighted by first WTA semifinal at Lausanne (l. Cornet); quarterfinalist at WTA 125K Series event at Karlsruhe; fell 1r on four occasions, incl. Linz (l. Ostapenko, having d. Gauff in qualifying - the American teenager went on to win tournament as LL); fell in qualifying five times, incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon; made 1r exit at WTA 125K Series event at Limoges; won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.



2018 - Another Top 100 season; advanced to QF at Lugano (l. Voegele); 2r at Gstaad and WTA 125K Series event at Limoges; felling qualifying eight times, incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open; won one singles title on ITF Circuit at $80k ITF/Biarritz-FRA (d. Bacsinszky in F).



2017 - Top 150 season, highlighted by first WTA quarterfinal at Gstaad (l. Sorribes Tormo); reached 2r at Budapest; made three 1r exits at tour level as well as at WTA 125K Series event in Limoges; fell in qualifying on seven occasions, incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open; won one singles title on ITF Circuit.



2016 - First Top 200 season; fell in WTA qualifying at Gstaad, US Open, Linz and Luxembourg; finished season by reaching QF at WTA 125K Series event at Limoges; won four singles titles on ITF Circuit. 2015 - Won first singles title on ITF Circuit.



2014 - Reached one singles final on ITF Circuit.



2013 - Reached one singles final on ITF Circuit.



2012 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.



2011 - Played first event of career on ITF Circuit in Germany.