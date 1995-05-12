Ranking

T. Korpatsch

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Player Profiles

-

Career Highest Ranking

-
-

WTA Ranking

-
-

Age

-
-

Date of Birth

-
-

Place of Birth

-
-

Height

-
-

Plays

-

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Previous Matches

Tamara Korpatsch TopCourt Logo

GERMANY
Height
5' 6"
1.70m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
May 12 1995
12/05/95
Birthplace
Hamburg, Germany
Current Ranking
0
Sep 26 2022
0
YTD 2022
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2022
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2022
Career High
0
Sep 26 2022
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Matches

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R128 x3
W/L
0/3
2022, 2020

Australian Open

Roland Garros

R128 x1
2020

Wimbledon

R128 x1
2022

US Open

R128 x1
2020

More on Korpatsch...

Personal

Coached by father, Thomas
Mother is Birgit. Brothers Tom and Richie are regular hitting partners
Represents Hamburg's Club an der Alster in German tennis league
Began playing tennis at age five

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2021 - Budapest (w/Bolsova).

Career in Review

2019 - Third successive Top 150 season, finishing at career-best No.113; season highlighted by first WTA semifinal at Lausanne (l. Cornet); quarterfinalist at WTA 125K Series event at Karlsruhe; fell 1r on four occasions, incl. Linz (l. Ostapenko, having d. Gauff in qualifying - the American teenager went on to win tournament as LL); fell in qualifying five times, incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon; made 1r exit at WTA 125K Series event at Limoges; won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.

2018 - Another Top 100 season; advanced to QF at Lugano (l. Voegele); 2r at Gstaad and WTA 125K Series event at Limoges; felling qualifying eight times, incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open; won one singles title on ITF Circuit at $80k ITF/Biarritz-FRA (d. Bacsinszky in F).

2017 - Top 150 season, highlighted by first WTA quarterfinal at Gstaad (l. Sorribes Tormo); reached 2r at Budapest; made three 1r exits at tour level as well as at WTA 125K Series event in Limoges; fell in qualifying on seven occasions, incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open; won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2016 - First Top 200 season; fell in WTA qualifying at Gstaad, US Open, Linz and Luxembourg; finished season by reaching QF at WTA 125K Series event at Limoges; won four singles titles on ITF Circuit. 2015 - Won first singles title on ITF Circuit.

2014 - Reached one singles final on ITF Circuit.

2013 - Reached one singles final on ITF Circuit.

2012 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.

2011 - Played first event of career on ITF Circuit in Germany.

W/L 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
2022
-
-
R128
-
2021
-
-
-
-
2020
-
R128
-
R128
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
100
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
100
Sep 26, 2022
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
1126
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
291
Mar 07, 2022
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2022 100
2021 126 176
2020 108 126
2019 107 113
2018 117 121
2017 124 145
2016 157 163
2015 301 320
2014 553 794
2013 553 556
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2022 291
2021 301 318
2020 871 910
2019 588 871
2018 621 864
2017 582 623
2016 801 1062
2015 811 811
2014 1259 1282
2013 1205 1214
Filter
2022
Week Week by Week Ranking
Sep 26, 2022 100
Sep 19, 2022 118
Sep 12, 2022 116
Aug 29, 2022 139
Aug 22, 2022 139
Aug 15, 2022 139
Aug 8, 2022 139
Aug 1, 2022 138
Jul 25, 2022 135
Jul 18, 2022 112
Jul 11, 2022 111
Jun 27, 2022 110
Jun 20, 2022 105
Jun 13, 2022 105
Jun 6, 2022 105
May 23, 2022 104
May 16, 2022 106
May 9, 2022 108
Apr 25, 2022 109
Apr 18, 2022 118
Apr 11, 2022 118
Apr 4, 2022 117
Mar 21, 2022 149
Mar 7, 2022 147
Feb 28, 2022 167
Feb 21, 2022 174
Feb 14, 2022 175
Feb 7, 2022 174
Jan 31, 2022 174
Jan 17, 2022 179
Jan 10, 2022 182
Jan 3, 2022 179
Dec 27, 2021 179
Dec 20, 2021 179
Dec 13, 2021 179
Dec 6, 2021 180
Nov 29, 2021 177
Nov 22, 2021 176
Nov 15, 2021 176
Nov 8, 2021 176
Nov 1, 2021 178
Oct 25, 2021 167
Oct 18, 2021 168
Oct 4, 2021 165
Sep 27, 2021 165
Sep 20, 2021 154
Sep 13, 2021 155
Aug 30, 2021 153
Aug 23, 2021 153
Aug 16, 2021 154
Aug 9, 2021 154
Aug 2, 2021 151
Jul 26, 2021 150
Jul 19, 2021 162
Jul 12, 2021 137
Jun 28, 2021 141
Jun 21, 2021 143
Jun 14, 2021 144
May 31, 2021 148
May 24, 2021 148
May 17, 2021 147
May 10, 2021 146
Apr 26, 2021 135
Apr 19, 2021 137
Apr 12, 2021 136
Apr 5, 2021 135
Mar 22, 2021 139
Mar 15, 2021 138
Mar 8, 2021 135
Mar 1, 2021 134
Feb 22, 2021 133
Feb 8, 2021 128
Feb 1, 2021 126
Jan 25, 2021 126
Jan 18, 2021 126
Jan 11, 2021 126
Jan 4, 2021 126
Dec 28, 2020 126
Dec 21, 2020 126
Dec 14, 2020 126
Dec 7, 2020 126
Nov 30, 2020 126
Nov 23, 2020 126
Nov 16, 2020 126
Nov 9, 2020 126
Nov 2, 2020 125
Oct 26, 2020 125
Oct 19, 2020 126
Oct 12, 2020 126
Sep 28, 2020 123
Sep 21, 2020 123
Sep 14, 2020 123
Aug 31, 2020 118
Aug 17, 2020 116
Aug 10, 2020 113
Mar 16, 2020 111
Mar 9, 2020 111
Mar 2, 2020 110
Feb 24, 2020 110
Feb 17, 2020 110
Feb 10, 2020 108
Feb 3, 2020 108
Jan 20, 2020 110
Jan 13, 2020 109
Jan 6, 2020 110
Dec 30, 2019 111
Dec 23, 2019 111
Dec 16, 2019 110
Dec 9, 2019 109
Dec 2, 2019 114
Nov 25, 2019 114
Nov 18, 2019 114
Nov 11, 2019 115
Nov 4, 2019 113
Oct 21, 2019 124
Oct 14, 2019 124
Oct 7, 2019 130
Sep 30, 2019 129
Sep 23, 2019 143
Sep 16, 2019 142
Sep 9, 2019 111
Aug 26, 2019 111
Aug 19, 2019 111
Aug 12, 2019 113
Aug 5, 2019 107
Jul 29, 2019 115
Jul 22, 2019 125
Jul 15, 2019 142
Jul 1, 2019 145
Jun 24, 2019 145
Jun 17, 2019 146
Jun 10, 2019 147
May 27, 2019 143
May 20, 2019 145
May 13, 2019 145
May 6, 2019 142
Apr 29, 2019 151
Apr 22, 2019 153
Apr 15, 2019 152
Apr 8, 2019 131
Apr 1, 2019 132
Mar 18, 2019 128
Mar 4, 2019 126
Feb 25, 2019 128
Feb 18, 2019 127
Feb 11, 2019 124
Feb 4, 2019 125
Jan 28, 2019 124
Jan 14, 2019 120
Jan 7, 2019 121
Dec 31, 2018 117
Dec 24, 2018 117
Dec 17, 2018 117
Dec 10, 2018 118
Dec 3, 2018 119
Nov 26, 2018 119
Nov 19, 2018 121
Nov 12, 2018 117
Nov 5, 2018 121
Oct 29, 2018 121
Oct 22, 2018 122
Oct 15, 2018 126
Oct 8, 2018 123
Oct 1, 2018 126
Sep 24, 2018 127
Sep 17, 2018 128
Sep 10, 2018 167
Aug 27, 2018 180
Aug 20, 2018 181
Aug 13, 2018 182
Aug 6, 2018 163
Jul 30, 2018 161
Jul 23, 2018 174
Jul 16, 2018 158
Jul 2, 2018 143
Jun 25, 2018 143
Jun 18, 2018 143
Jun 11, 2018 136
May 28, 2018 144
May 21, 2018 145
May 14, 2018 141
May 7, 2018 146
Apr 30, 2018 151
Apr 23, 2018 142
Apr 16, 2018 142
Apr 9, 2018 176
Apr 2, 2018 175
Mar 19, 2018 179
Mar 5, 2018 175
Feb 26, 2018 179
Feb 19, 2018 163
Feb 12, 2018 162
Feb 5, 2018 163
Jan 29, 2018 165
Jan 15, 2018 165
Jan 8, 2018 166
Jan 1, 2018 164
Dec 25, 2017 164
Dec 18, 2017 167
Dec 11, 2017 167
Dec 4, 2017 167
Nov 27, 2017 168
Nov 20, 2017 164
Nov 13, 2017 148
Nov 6, 2017 145
Oct 30, 2017 145
Oct 23, 2017 146
Oct 16, 2017 145
Oct 9, 2017 139
Oct 2, 2017 140
Sep 25, 2017 142
Sep 18, 2017 138
Sep 11, 2017 139
Aug 28, 2017 138
Aug 21, 2017 139
Aug 14, 2017 136
Aug 7, 2017 143
Jul 31, 2017 132
Jul 24, 2017 124
Jul 17, 2017 136
Jul 3, 2017 126
Jun 26, 2017 125
Jun 19, 2017 125
Jun 12, 2017 125
May 29, 2017 131
May 22, 2017 130
May 15, 2017 132
May 8, 2017 132
May 1, 2017 135
Apr 24, 2017 140
Apr 17, 2017 145
Apr 10, 2017 145
Apr 3, 2017 147
Mar 20, 2017 149
Mar 6, 2017 148
Feb 27, 2017 146
Feb 20, 2017 162
Feb 13, 2017 165
Feb 6, 2017 155
Jan 30, 2017 152
Jan 16, 2017 156
Jan 9, 2017 156
Jan 2, 2017 156
Dec 26, 2016 157
Dec 19, 2016 157
Dec 12, 2016 158
Dec 5, 2016 158
Nov 28, 2016 158
Nov 21, 2016 159
Nov 14, 2016 162
Nov 7, 2016 163
Oct 31, 2016 165
Oct 24, 2016 166
Oct 17, 2016 175
Oct 10, 2016 176
Oct 3, 2016 180
Sep 26, 2016 176
Sep 19, 2016 175
Sep 12, 2016 170
Aug 29, 2016 168
Aug 22, 2016 167
Aug 15, 2016 166
Aug 8, 2016 185
Aug 1, 2016 211
Jul 25, 2016 246
Jul 18, 2016 250
Jul 11, 2016 256
Jun 27, 2016 312
Jun 20, 2016 310
Jun 13, 2016 305
Jun 6, 2016 315
May 23, 2016 321
May 16, 2016 319
May 9, 2016 316
May 2, 2016 305
Apr 25, 2016 305
Apr 18, 2016 304
Apr 11, 2016 306
Apr 4, 2016 306
Mar 21, 2016 306
Mar 7, 2016 306
Feb 29, 2016 308
Feb 22, 2016 308
Feb 15, 2016 313
Feb 8, 2016 313
Feb 1, 2016 313
Jan 18, 2016 303
Jan 11, 2016 302
Jan 4, 2016 303
Dec 28, 2015 303
Dec 21, 2015 301
Dec 14, 2015 303
Dec 7, 2015 301
Nov 30, 2015 301
Nov 23, 2015 303
Nov 16, 2015 331
Nov 9, 2015 320
Nov 2, 2015 318
Oct 26, 2015 315
Oct 19, 2015 312
Oct 12, 2015 314
Oct 5, 2015 313
Sep 28, 2015 330
Sep 21, 2015 323
Sep 14, 2015 334
Aug 31, 2015 332
Aug 24, 2015 341
Aug 17, 2015 342
Aug 10, 2015 371
Aug 3, 2015 369
Jul 27, 2015 375
Jul 20, 2015 374
Jul 13, 2015 372
Jun 29, 2015 401
Jun 22, 2015 439
Jun 15, 2015 452
Jun 8, 2015 452
May 25, 2015 441
May 18, 2015 441
May 11, 2015 442
May 4, 2015 471
Apr 27, 2015 471
Apr 20, 2015 475
Apr 13, 2015 465
Apr 6, 2015 468
Mar 23, 2015 473
Mar 9, 2015 479
Mar 2, 2015 478
Feb 23, 2015 479
Feb 16, 2015 481
Feb 9, 2015 584
Feb 2, 2015 583
Jan 19, 2015 642
Jan 12, 2015 642
Jan 5, 2015 639
Dec 29, 2014 643
Dec 22, 2014 642
Dec 15, 2014 644
Dec 8, 2014 651
Dec 1, 2014 656
Nov 24, 2014 664
Nov 17, 2014 661
Nov 10, 2014 790
Nov 3, 2014 794
Oct 27, 2014 805
Oct 20, 2014 803
Oct 13, 2014 797
Oct 6, 2014 800
Sep 29, 2014 813
Sep 22, 2014 817
Sep 15, 2014 817
Sep 8, 2014 841
Aug 25, 2014 948
Aug 18, 2014 796
Aug 11, 2014 801
Aug 4, 2014 803
Jul 28, 2014 803
Jul 21, 2014 591
Jul 14, 2014 595
Jul 7, 2014 600
Jun 23, 2014 554
Jun 16, 2014 553
Jun 9, 2014 554
May 26, 2014 559
May 19, 2014 560
May 12, 2014 559
May 5, 2014 563
Apr 28, 2014 576
Apr 21, 2014 572
Apr 14, 2014 570
Apr 7, 2014 569
Mar 31, 2014 570
Mar 17, 2014 574
Mar 3, 2014 571
Feb 24, 2014 570
Feb 17, 2014 568
Feb 10, 2014 567
Feb 3, 2014 568
Jan 27, 2014 565
Jan 13, 2014 570
Jan 6, 2014 571
Dec 30, 2013 572
Dec 23, 2013 569
Dec 16, 2013 565
Dec 9, 2013 564
Dec 2, 2013 562
Nov 25, 2013 562
Nov 18, 2013 559
Nov 11, 2013 559
Nov 4, 2013 556
Oct 28, 2013 558
Oct 21, 2013 554
Oct 14, 2013 562
Oct 7, 2013 559
Sep 30, 2013 559
Sep 23, 2013 558
Sep 16, 2013 557
Sep 9, 2013 553
Aug 26, 2013 554
Aug 19, 2013 602
Aug 12, 2013 601
Aug 5, 2013 607
Jul 29, 2013 608
Jul 22, 2013 824
Jul 15, 2013 814
Jul 8, 2013 815
Week Week by Week Ranking
Sep 26, 2022 1126
Sep 19, 2022 1137
Sep 12, 2022 1151
Aug 29, 2022 1160
Aug 22, 2022 1152