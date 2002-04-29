Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Cali





Career in Review

In 2025, reached 2r at WTA 250 Hamburg (d. Cengiz in 1r for first WTA Tour main draw win since 2023 Bogota) and won first WTA 125 title at Cali and four further titles on the ITF circuit



At Tour level in 2024, played main draw at Linz and Cluj-Napoca. Posted her eighth ITF title at W35 Seville



In 2023, posted strongest WTA result at Bogota reaching 2r (as qualifier, l. Brancaccio). Reached 3r of qualifying at Wimbledon (l. Juvan) and also won two more ITF titles at Mosquera $25K and Heraklion $40K



In 2022, entered first Grand Slam qualifying event at US Open (l. Carle), played 1r at Prague (as LL, l. eventual champion Bouzkova) and broke into Top 200



Contested first Tour-level match at 2021 Linz (as main draw WC, l. Van Uytvanck in 1r)



Began on ITF circuit in 2018 at the age of 16, winning at Antalya $15K