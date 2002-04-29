Stories
Biography
- Sponsored by Head and Lotto
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High99
Height-
BirthdayApr 29, 2002 April 29, 2002
Birthplace-
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Cali
Career in Review
In 2025, reached 2r at WTA 250 Hamburg (d. Cengiz in 1r for first WTA Tour main draw win since 2023 Bogota) and won first WTA 125 title at Cali and four further titles on the ITF circuit
At Tour level in 2024, played main draw at Linz and Cluj-Napoca. Posted her eighth ITF title at W35 Seville
In 2023, posted strongest WTA result at Bogota reaching 2r (as qualifier, l. Brancaccio). Reached 3r of qualifying at Wimbledon (l. Juvan) and also won two more ITF titles at Mosquera $25K and Heraklion $40K
In 2022, entered first Grand Slam qualifying event at US Open (l. Carle), played 1r at Prague (as LL, l. eventual champion Bouzkova) and broke into Top 200
Contested first Tour-level match at 2021 Linz (as main draw WC, l. Van Uytvanck in 1r)
Began on ITF circuit in 2018 at the age of 16, winning at Antalya $15K
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.