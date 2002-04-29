WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Kraus-Torso_327061 Inactive

Sinja
Kraus

AUT
23 yrs
Current Singles Rank
99
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
9 / 5
Prize Money
$41,906

Biography

  • Sponsored by Head and Lotto

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

99

Height

-

Birthday

Apr 29, 2002 April 29, 2002

Birthplace

-

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Cali

Career in Review

In 2025, reached 2r at WTA 250 Hamburg (d. Cengiz in 1r for first WTA Tour main draw win since 2023 Bogota) and won first WTA 125 title at Cali and four further titles on the ITF circuit

At Tour level in 2024, played main draw at Linz and Cluj-Napoca. Posted her eighth ITF title at W35 Seville

In 2023, posted strongest WTA result at Bogota reaching 2r (as qualifier, l. Brancaccio). Reached 3r of qualifying at Wimbledon (l. Juvan) and also won two more ITF titles at Mosquera $25K and Heraklion $40K

In 2022, entered first Grand Slam qualifying event at US Open (l. Carle), played 1r at Prague (as LL, l. eventual champion Bouzkova) and broke into Top 200

Contested first Tour-level match at 2021 Linz (as main draw WC, l. Van Uytvanck in 1r)

Began on ITF circuit in 2018 at the age of 16, winning at Antalya $15K

Latest Matches

All Matches
Player updates

All news View all news
highlights
Viktorija Golubic, Ostrava 2026

Golubic defeats Kraus in Ostrava for first win of 2026

04:23
3w ago
highlights

Francesca Jones triumphs over Kraus in topsy-turvy Auckland second round

1mo ago
Francesca Jones, Auckland 2026
03:39
highlights

Kraus bests Grabher in Auckland in first all-Austrian WTA match since 2014

1mo ago
Sinja Kraus, Auckland 2026
02:44
Hot Shots

'That's unbelievable!' Sinja Kraus shows off reflexes in Hamburg

7mo ago
Sinja Kraus, Hamburg 2025
00:32
highlights

Bondar defeats Kraus in Hamburg to make first WTA quarterfinal in 12 months

7mo ago
Anna Bondar, Hamburg 2025
02:35
highlights

Kraus overcomes Cengiz from a set and a break down in Hamburg opener

7mo ago
Sinja Kraus, Hamburg 2025
04:53

Gauff and Pegula, Krejcikova, Rybakina spearhead Billie Jean King Cup leads on Day 1

3m read
2y ago
Barbora Krejcikova, BJK Cup 2023