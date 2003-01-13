WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Finals_288x288
Oksana
Selekhmeteva

22 yrs
5' 8'' (1.72 m)
Current Ranking
97
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
48 / 21
Prize Money
$370,018

Stories

Biography

  • Coached by Ana Alcazar
  • Sponsored by Wilson
  • Started playing tennis aged six
  • Favorite surface is clay
  • Parents are Natalia Selekhmeteva and Oleg Selekhmetev

Plays

Left-Handed

Career High

97

Height

5' 8'' (1.72 m)

Birthday

Jan 13, 2003 January 13, 2003

Birthplace

Kamenka, Russia

Career in Review

In 2024, made second career QF, having done so in 2022, both at Prague. Reached QF at WTA 125 La Bisbal (l. eventual winner Carle). Won ITF singles title at W75 Rome.

In 2023 made a Grand Slam main draw for the second time at Australian Open and achieved best ITF circuit result with SF at 60K Andrezieux-Boutheon and 60K Grenoble

Made Top 200 debut on May 6, 2022

Fell 1r on WTA debut, at 2021 Moscow (as qualifier, l. Kudermetova)

Last season, reached two ITF Circuit finals, winning title at W15 tournament in Manacor, Spain

On ITF Circuit, owns two titles in singles and seven in doubles
Won two junior Grand Slam titles in doubles: 2019 US Open (w/Bartone) and 2021 Roland-Garros (w/Eala)

