Career in Review

In 2024, made second career QF, having done so in 2022, both at Prague. Reached QF at WTA 125 La Bisbal (l. eventual winner Carle). Won ITF singles title at W75 Rome.



In 2023 made a Grand Slam main draw for the second time at Australian Open and achieved best ITF circuit result with SF at 60K Andrezieux-Boutheon and 60K Grenoble



Made Top 200 debut on May 6, 2022



Fell 1r on WTA debut, at 2021 Moscow (as qualifier, l. Kudermetova)



Last season, reached two ITF Circuit finals, winning title at W15 tournament in Manacor, Spain



On ITF Circuit, owns two titles in singles and seven in doubles

Won two junior Grand Slam titles in doubles: 2019 US Open (w/Bartone) and 2021 Roland-Garros (w/Eala)

