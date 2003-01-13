Stories
Biography
- Coached by Ana Alcazar
- Sponsored by Wilson
- Started playing tennis aged six
- Favorite surface is clay
- Parents are Natalia Selekhmeteva and Oleg Selekhmetev
PlaysLeft-Handed
Career High97
Height5' 8'' (1.72 m)
BirthdayJan 13, 2003 January 13, 2003
BirthplaceKamenka, Russia
Career in Review
In 2024, made second career QF, having done so in 2022, both at Prague. Reached QF at WTA 125 La Bisbal (l. eventual winner Carle). Won ITF singles title at W75 Rome.
In 2023 made a Grand Slam main draw for the second time at Australian Open and achieved best ITF circuit result with SF at 60K Andrezieux-Boutheon and 60K Grenoble
Made Top 200 debut on May 6, 2022
Fell 1r on WTA debut, at 2021 Moscow (as qualifier, l. Kudermetova)
Last season, reached two ITF Circuit finals, winning title at W15 tournament in Manacor, Spain
On ITF Circuit, owns two titles in singles and seven in doubles
Won two junior Grand Slam titles in doubles: 2019 US Open (w/Bartone) and 2021 Roland-Garros (w/Eala)
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.