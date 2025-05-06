Rankings explained

What are the PIF WTA Rankings?

The PIF WTA Rankings are based on a rolling 52-week, cumulative system. The computer ranking system was introduced on November 3, 1975, and continues to be used to determine entry and seeing in all tournaments for singles and doubles.

There have been only 29 women who have climbed to the top of the PIF WTA Rankings in singles taking claim to the PIF WTA World No.1 Ranking and only 15 women have held the distinction as the year-end WTA World No.1 in singles. In doubles, 26 different players have finished as year-end WTA World No.1.

What factors are used to determine the rankings formula?

A player's ranking is determined by results at a maximum of 18 tournaments for singles and 12 for doubles. Points are awarded based on the level of tournament and a player's round-by-round progression at that tournament.

Singles

For the top-ranked singles players the ranking points breakdown includes the following:

Four (4) Grand Slams

Best Six (6) combined WTA 1000s – Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Toronto/Montreal, Cincinnati, Beijing

Best (1) non-combined WTA 1000 – Doha, Dubai, Wuhan

Next best seven (7) results from WTA 1000, WTA 500, WTA 250, WTA 125 and ITF tournaments

Points earned from the WTA Finals will count as an additional 19th tournament.

Doubles

The doubles rankings is determined by a player’s 12-best results from Grand Slams, WTA Finals, WTA 1000, WTA 500, WTA 500, WTA 250, WTA 125 and ITF tournaments during a 52-week period.

What does a player need to appear on the WTA Rankings?

A player must earn ranking points in at least three tournaments or earn a minimum of 10 singles ranking points in one tournament to appear on the WTA Rankings.

What happens if two or more players have the same ranking points total?

Singles

When two (2) or more players have the same ranking points, the tie for the ranking position will be decided according to the following priorities:

The player with the most combined total points from Grand Slams, WTA 1000 Mandatory Tournaments, and the WTA Finals;

The player with the most total points from all WTA Tournaments (including the WTA Finals) and Grand Slams;

The player with the fewest number of Tournaments in a 52-week period (counting any Tournaments for which she received a zero (0) ranking point result); and

The highest number of points from one (1) Tournament, then if needed, the second highest and so on.

Doubles

When two (2) or more players have the same number of points in the doubles rankings, the tie for the ranking position will be decided according to the following:

If two (2) of the players have the same ranking points and they earned their best 12 doubles results in the previous 52-week period as a team, then the players will be tied for the same ranking The player with the most total points from all WTA and Grand Slam Tournaments, including the WTA Finals; The player with the fewest number of Tournaments in a 52-week period; and The highest number of points from one (1) Tournament, then if needed, the second highest and so on.

For complete breakdown of the WTA Rules, visit the WTA Rulebook (VIII, A-C).

Singles and doubles points - by round

Description W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 QLFR Q3 Q2 Q1



Grand Slams: Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open

Singles 2000 1300 780 430 240 130 70 10 40 30 20 2 Doubles 2000 1300 780 430 240 130 10 - 40 - - -



WTA Finals

Singles *1500 *1080 *750 (+125 per round-robin match played; +160 per round-robin win) Doubles 1500 1080 750 375



WTA 1000 (combined): Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Toronto/Montreal, Cincinnati, Beijing

96 Singles (48Q) 1000 650 390 215 120 65 35 10 30 - 20 2 64/60 Singles (32Q) 1000 650 390 215 120 65 10 - 30 - 20 2 28/32 Doubles 1000 650 390 215 120 10 - - - - - -



WTA 1000 (non-combined): Doha, Dubai, Wuhan

96 Singles (48 Q) 1000 650 390 215 120 65 35 10 30 - 20 2 56 Singles (32 Q) 1000 650 390 215 120 65 10 - 30 - 20 2 32/28 Doubles 1000 650 390 215 120 10 - - - - - -



WTA 500:

56 Singles 500 325 195 108 60 32 1 - 25 - 13 1 32 Singles 500 325 195 108 60 1 - - 25 - 13 1 24/16 Doubles 500 325 195 108 1 - - - - - - -



WTA 250:

32 Singles (32Q/16Q) 250 163 98 54 30 1 g- - 18 - 12 1 16 Doubles 250 163 98 54 1 - - - - - - -



WTA 125:

Singles 125 81 49 27 15 1 - - 6 - 4 1 16 Doubles 125 81 49 27 1 - - - - - - -



ITF CIRCUIT EVENTS