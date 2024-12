Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Group I

The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown continues with Group I, which covers Washington D.C., Toronto, Cincinnati, Monterrey and Cleveland, and features Kamilla Rakhimova, Marie Bouzkova, Wang Yafan, Jessica Pegula, Katie Volynets, Peyton Stearns, Katerina Siniakova and Linda Noskova,