Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Group M

The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown continues with Group M, which covers Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Jiujiang and the WTA Finals Riyadh, and features Jaqueline Cristian, Wei Sijia, Caroline Dolehide, Nao Hibino, Katie Boulter, Rebecca Sramkova, Viktorija Golubic and Jasmine Paolini.