2025 Brisbane

Krueger battles past Uchijima in three-set Brisbane opener

Ashlyn Krueger came from an early break down in the third set to defeat Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the Brisbane International.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2024 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.