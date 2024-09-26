2025 Brisbane Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Krueger battles past Uchijima in three-set Brisbane opener Ashlyn Krueger came from an early break down in the third set to defeat Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the Brisbane International. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied