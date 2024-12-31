2025 Brisbane Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Jabeur eases past Alexandrova to make Brisbane Round of 16 Ons Jabeur earned her second win of the season, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova to advance to the Round of 16 at the Brisbane International. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied