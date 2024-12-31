2025 Brisbane

Jabeur eases past Alexandrova to make Brisbane Round of 16

Ons Jabeur earned her second win of the season, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova to advance to the Round of 16 at the Brisbane International.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2024 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.