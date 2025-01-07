2025 Adelaide

Keys races past Haddad Maia in Adelaide

In a first-round clash between Top 20 players at the Adelaide International, Madison Keys dropped just three games to Beatriz Haddad Maia to improve to 3-2 overall against the Brazilian.

