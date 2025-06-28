Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Bad Homburg Open
2021 marked the first-ever Bad Homburg Open. After beginning as a WTA 250 event, this tournament was elevated to a WTA 500-level competition in 2024. The town known for champaign air and tradition is adding exciting women’s tennis to its list of attractions, with three of the first four finals all ending in a tiebreak or a deciding third set. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams show up to TC Bad Homburg ready to rally on outdoor grass courts. The Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt is the last 500-tier event before Wimbledon.
Read More Read Less
Level
Duration June 22 - June 28, 2025
Location BADHOMBURG ,GERMANY
Total $ Commitment $1,064,510
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 28
Doubles Draw 16
HeadlinesView More View More News
Tournament News
Former No. 1 Kerber becomes sporting director at WTA 500 Bad Homburg
1m read
2mo ago