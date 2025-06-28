Tournament background - 2017 - Bad Homburg Open 2
Upcoming

Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt

BAD HOMBURG • GERMANY

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 500

Grass

Tournament Starts in 43 Days
Jun 22 - Jun 28, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Bad Homburg Open

2021 marked the first-ever Bad Homburg Open. After beginning as a WTA 250 event, this tournament was elevated to a WTA 500-level competition in 2024. The town known for champaign air and tradition is adding exciting women’s tennis to its list of attractions, with three of the first four finals all ending in a tiebreak or a deciding third set. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams show up to TC Bad Homburg ready to rally on outdoor grass courts. The Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt is the last 500-tier event before Wimbledon.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 500
Duration June 22 - June 28, 2025
Location BADHOMBURG ,GERMANY
Total $ Commitment $1,064,510
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 28
Doubles Draw 16

Headlines

View More View More News
Tournament News
Angelique Kerber, Bad Homburg 2021

Former No. 1 Kerber becomes sporting director at WTA 500 Bad Homburg

1m read
2mo ago