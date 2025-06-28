Bad Homburg Open

2021 marked the first-ever Bad Homburg Open. After beginning as a WTA 250 event, this tournament was elevated to a WTA 500-level competition in 2024. The town known for champaign air and tradition is adding exciting women’s tennis to its list of attractions, with three of the first four finals all ending in a tiebreak or a deciding third set. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams show up to TC Bad Homburg ready to rally on outdoor grass courts. The Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt is the last 500-tier event before Wimbledon.