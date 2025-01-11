2025 Adelaide

Keys bests Pegula in three sets to win Adelaide

Madison Keys got hot when it mattered in the final of the Adelaide International, where she overpowered top seed Jessica Pegula to win her ninth Hologic WTA Tour title.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.