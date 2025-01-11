2025 Adelaide Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Keys bests Pegula in three sets to win Adelaide Madison Keys got hot when it mattered in the final of the Adelaide International, where she overpowered top seed Jessica Pegula to win her ninth Hologic WTA Tour title. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied