Rivalry Rewind: The best of Daria Kasatkina vs. Yulia Putintseva

Daria Kasatkina and Yulia Putintseva will square off for the fourth time in the 2025 Australian Open third round. The pair split two of the best matches of 2024, with Putintseva winning in the Madrid fourth round and Kasatkina in the Ningbo quarterfinals. Watch the best points from those matches here. (Kasatkina leads the head-to-head 2-1 with a victory at Wimbledon 2018 as well.)