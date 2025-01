Rivalry Rewind: The best of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Paula Badosa

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa will square off for the eighth time in the 2025 Australian Open semifinals. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 5-2; Badosa posted wins at Cincinnati 2021 and the WTA Finals Guadalajara 2021, and Sabalenka at Stuttgart 2022, Stuttgart 2023, Miami 2024, Stuttgart 2024 and Roland Garros 2024. Watch the best points from the non-Slam matches here.