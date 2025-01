Tomova topples Bouzas Maneiro in Linz opener

Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria notched a topsy-turvy 7-6(7), 6-4 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz first round on Monday. Tomova battled back from 5-0 down in the first set, but she needed eight set points (and had to save two set points) before taking the one-set lead en route to victory.