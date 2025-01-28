2025 Singapore

Wang Xinyu edges Marino in three tight sets to make Singapore Round 2

No.4 seed Wang Xinyu won the first set from 3-0 down, lost the second from 2-0 up then edged a tight decider to defeat Rebecca Marino in the Singapore Tennis Open first round.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.