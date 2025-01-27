2025 Singapore Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Birrell escapes Baptiste from 5-2 down in decider, makes Singapore quarters Kimberly Birrell reached her second quarterfinal of 2025 after coming from 5-2 down in the third set to defeat Hailey Baptiste in the Singapore Tennis Open second round. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied