2025 Doha Garcia holds off Yuan Yue in Doha to earn first win of 2025 Caroline Garcia notched her first win of the season after defeating Yuan Yue in straight sets at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. She'll face No.4 seed Jasmine Paolini in the second round.