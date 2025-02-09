2025 Doha

Garcia holds off Yuan Yue in Doha to earn first win of 2025

Caroline Garcia notched her first win of the season after defeating Yuan Yue in straight sets at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. She'll face No.4 seed Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.