Potapova battles past Bronzetti to claim Cluj-Napoca title

No. 1 seed Anastasia Potapova came from behind to post a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over unseeded Lucia Bronzetti and win the WTA 250 Transylvania Open title in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday. It is Potapova's third career singles title, and she is now 5-0 vs. Bronzetti.