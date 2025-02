Anisimova topples two-time champion Azarenka in Doha first round

Amanda Anisimova eased to a 6-3, 7-5 victory over former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Sunday night. Azarenka won this title back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, but Anisimova now leads their head-to-head 2-1.