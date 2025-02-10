2025 Doha

Kenin triumphs over Krueger in all-American Doha first round

Wild card Kenin defeated Abu Dhabi finalist Ashlyn Krueger in an all-American Qatar TotalEnergies Open first round, levelling their head-to-head at one win apiece.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.