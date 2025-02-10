2025 Doha Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Kenin triumphs over Krueger in all-American Doha first round Wild card Kenin defeated Abu Dhabi finalist Ashlyn Krueger in an all-American Qatar TotalEnergies Open first round, levelling their head-to-head at one win apiece. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied