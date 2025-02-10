2025 Doha Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Jabeur eases past Kessler into Doha second round Tunisia's Ons Jabeur needed just 56 minutes to sweep past McCartney Kessler of the United States 6-2, 6-0 in their first-round meeting at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied