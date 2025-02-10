2025 Doha

Jabeur eases past Kessler into Doha second round

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur needed just 56 minutes to sweep past McCartney Kessler of the United States 6-2, 6-0 in their first-round meeting at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

