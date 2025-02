Jabeur ousts Zheng to reach Doha Round of 16

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur eased to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 7 seed Zheng Qinwen of China in the second round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Tuesday. It is Jabeur's first Top 10 win on hard court since she defeated Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 WTA Finals.