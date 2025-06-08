Tournament background - 903 - Roland Garros
Upcoming

Roland Garros

PARIS • FRANCE

Buy Tickets Official Website
Grand Slam

Clay

Tournament Starts in 15 Days
May 25 - Jun 8, 2025

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Roland Garros

The French Open, also known as Roland Garros, has a special place in tennis lore. The women's singles event started in 1897, the tournament has been a Grand Slam since 1925, and it has been contested on the outdoor clay courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris since 1928. It is currently the only Grand Slam event played on clay.
In 1968, Roland Garros became the first open Grand Slam tournament, allowing both amateurs and professionals to compete and changing the game forever. Now, 128 singles players and 64 doubles teams come to Paris every year in late May to try and make history of their own.

Read More Read Less
Level Grand Slam
Duration May 25 - June 8, 2025
Location PARIS ,FRANCE
Total $ Commitment $26,571,500
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 128
Doubles Draw 64

Headlines

View More View More News
Tournament News
Iga_Swiatek_-_Roland_Garros_2024_-_Day_15-DSC_8553

2025 Roland Garros entries: Can anyone dethrone Swiatek in Paris?

2m read
3w ago

Champions Corner: The Swiatek mantra -- serve, win, trophy, repeat

7m read
10mo ago
Swiatek - 2024 Roland Garros

'Last-minute' pair Gauff and Siniakova win French Open doubles title

2m read
10mo ago
Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova, RG 2024 Doubles Final (Getty)

Why beating Swiatek at Roland Garros is the hardest feat in tennis

4m read
11mo ago
Iga Swiatek