Alexandrova stuns Sabalenka in third-set tiebreak for sixth straight win

Ekaterina Alexandrova levelled her head-to-head with Aryna Sabalenka at four wins apiece after upsetting the No. 1 seed in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open second round. The win was Alexandrova's second over a World No. 1, and extended the Linz champion's winning streak to six matches.