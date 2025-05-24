Internationaux De Strasbourg

The Internationaux de Strasbourg has a rich history dating back to 1987 and its roots as a warmup tournament before the French Open. The history books saw a new chapter being written in 2024 with the event being elevated to WTA 500 level. The clay outdoor courts at Tennis Club de Strasbourg in France saw Madison Keys defeat Danielle Collins in straight sets to win her first Strasbourg singles title, with the team of Cristina Bucsa and Monica Niculescu besting Asia Muhammad and Aldila Sutjiadi in a third set tiebreaker.