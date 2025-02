Anisimova upsets Badosa in Doha, claims her first Top 10 win of 2025

Amanda Anisimova ousted No. 9 seed Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday, moving into the Round of 16 at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. Anisimova needed 90 minutes to earn her ninth career Top 10 win and first of this season.