Jabeur defeats Kenin to return to Doha quarterfinals

Ons Jabeur bested Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4 in their Round of 16 match at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Wednesday. Kenin came into the match with a 6-2 head-to-head lead, but Jabeur upended that record to reach her third career Doha quarterfinal (also 2020 and 2022).