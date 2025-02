Ostapenko stays perfect vs. Swiatek, makes first WTA 1000 final since 2018

Jelena Ostapenko improved to 5-0 against Iga Swiatek after ending the No. 2 seed and three-time defending champion's 15-match Qatar TotalEnergies Open winning streak in the 2025 semifinals. Ostapenko advanced to her fourth final at WTA 1000 level or above (first since Miami 2018) and 17th overall.