2025 Dubai

Lys survives Begu in three-set Dubai all-qualifier opener

A first-round clash between qualifiers at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships saw Eva Lys recover after losing the first set from double set point up to beat Irina-Camelia Begu in three.

