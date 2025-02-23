2025 Austin

Birrell dethrones defending champion Yuan in Austin opener

Kimberly Birrell of Australia earned a 7-6(5), 7-6(5) win over No. 4 seed and defending champion Yuan Yue of China in the first round of the ATX Open on Monday night.

