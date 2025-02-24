2025 Austin Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Cirstea triumphs in seesaw three-setter vs. Siegemund in Austin opener Dubai quarterfinalist Sorana Cirstea continued her strong form with a three-set win over Laura Siegemund in the ATX Open first round, improving to 3-1 overall against the German. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied