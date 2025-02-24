2025 Austin

Cirstea triumphs in seesaw three-setter vs. Siegemund in Austin opener

Dubai quarterfinalist Sorana Cirstea continued her strong form with a three-set win over Laura Siegemund in the ATX Open first round, improving to 3-1 overall against the German.

