2025 Austin Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Top plays: Pegula marches into second final of the season in Austin Top seed Jessica Pegula defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets at the ATX Open to book a spot in her second final of the season and 16th overall. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied