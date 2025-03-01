2025 Austin

Hot Shot! Kessler dazzles with defense to make Austin final

No. 5 seed McCartney Kessler's defensive prowess was on display in the ATX Open semifinals, where she defeated Greet Minnen in straight sets to make her second final of the year.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.