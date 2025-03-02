2025 Austin Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Pegula wins all-American final in Austin to capture seventh career title Jessica Pegula made good on her top-seed status by defeating McCartney Kessler 7-5, 6-2 to win the ATX Open. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied