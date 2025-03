Champions Reel: How Emma Navarro won Merida 2025

No. 1 seed Emma Navarro captured her second career Hologic WTA Tour title, and first at WTA 500 level, at the 2025 Merida Open Akron. Navarro did not drop a set all week, and her title run culminated in the fifth 6-0, 6-0 scoreline in a tour-level final this century over Emiliana Arango.