Kessler cruises, sets Sabalenka meeting at Indian Wells

McCartney Kessler took one hour to defeat Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday. In the second round, World No. 48 Kessler will face top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka -- the rising American's first-ever meeting with a reigning World No. 1.