Tomova defeats Danilovic for second time in 2025 in Indian Wells

Viktoriya Tomova levelled her head-to-head with Olga Danilovic at two wins apiece with a straight-sets win in the BNP Paribas Open first round, their first meeting on outdoor hard courts. Both of Tomova's wins have come this year -- the Bulgarian also won their Cluj-Napoca second round.