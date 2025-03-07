2025 Indian Wells

Birrell advances past qualifier Golubic to Indian Wells second round

Kimberly Birrell levelled her head-to-head with Viktorija Golubic at one win apiece after defeating the Swiss qualifier in straight sets in the BNP Paribas Open first round.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.