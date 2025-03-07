2025 Indian Wells Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Birrell advances past qualifier Golubic to Indian Wells second round Kimberly Birrell levelled her head-to-head with Viktorija Golubic at one win apiece after defeating the Swiss qualifier in straight sets in the BNP Paribas Open first round. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied