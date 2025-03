Svitolina overcomes Krueger in Indian Wells three-set thriller

No. 23 seed Elina Svitolina took home a hard-fought 6-1, 6-7(8), 6-3 win over Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night. Sparkling play by American Krueger helped her take the second-set tiebreak from double match point down, but Ukraine's Svitolina battled through the third set and eventually claimed victory on her ninth match point.