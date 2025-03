Gauff goes down to the wire to fend off Uchijima in Indian Wells

No. 3 seed Coco Gauff needed 2 hours and 33 minutes to post a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) victory over Moyuka Uchijima in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday. It snapped a three-match losing streak for Gauff.