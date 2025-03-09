2025 Indian Wells

Hot shot: Parks saves match point with a perfect tweener

Alycia Parks didn't get the win, but she won the hot shot duel with this perfect tweener to save match point against Diana Shnaider at the BNP Paribas Open.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.