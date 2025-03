Power shots: Rybakina's strongest points in Indian Wells third-round win

No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina, the 2023 BNP Paribas Open champion, moved into this year's Round of 16 with a 6-0, 7-5 win over No. 25 seed Katie Boulter on Sunday. Rybakina was down a late break at 5-3 in the second set, but won the next four games to seal victory.