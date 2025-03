Siniakova & Townsend pull off thrilling tiebreak comeback at Indian Wells

In front of an excited crowd, No. 1 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend battled back from 5-1 down in the decisive match-tiebreak -- kickstarted by a stunning crosscourt sprint by Siniakova on that point -- to edge Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-0, [10-7] on Monday and make the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals.