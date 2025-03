Watch this: Elena Rybakina wins 22 straight points on serve in Miami

No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina put together a 22-point winning streak on serve from 5-3, 30-15 in the first set to 1-0 in the third set in her Miami Open second round match against Ashlyn Krueger. Rybakina won all 16 points behind her serve in the second set.