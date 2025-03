Linda Fruhvirtova dismisses Haddad Maia for second career Top 20 win

Qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova zoomed to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 16 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Miami Open on Thursday night. Fruhvirtova's one previous Top 20 win also came at Miami, when she defeated Victoria Azarenka via retirement in 2022.